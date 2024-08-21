Where did Kalen DeBoer coach before Alabama? A look at Nick Saban's replacement's coaching history

Kalen DeBoer brings a lot of experience and winning potential to the Alabama Crimson Tide program after Nick Saban announced his retirement in January 2024. Before taking over coach Saban’s legacy, DeBoer built an impressive resume that made him the perfect guy for the job.

DeBoer has a coaching record of 104-12 and is considered a homerun for Alabama, as titled by Joel Klatt. DeBoer’s most recent stint was at Washington, where he finished the season with an overall record of 25-3 over two seasons.

Before the Washington gig, DeBoer was appointed as the Fresno State head coach from 2020 to 2021 and left with a 12-2 record against top-25 teams. He made several pit stops at programs like Eastern Michigan, Southern Illinois, and Sioux Falls where he secured three NAIA National championships before starting his head coaching career with Fresno State.

Speaking on the "Joel Klatt Show," Klatt gave insights on what's in store for Alabama in the 2024 season under Kalen DeBoer:

“Kalen DeBoer is a great coach. I’ve said this. They just hired what I would deem as one of the most successful coaches in college football – he just went to the national championship game with Washington, he won a national championship at Sioux Falls. The guy has won over 100 games in his head coaching career.

"Like, he has got kind of that Tiger Woods aspect to him where it’s like he just wins. He learned how to win and he was conditioned to win as a head coach.

“So, for me, Alabama has got to make the College Football Playoff’s quarterfinals. They have lived rent-free in the top-four in college football for a long time. I can expect a small step back but not give them two steps back.” (5:08)

A look at Nick Saban's old office turned new for Kalen DeBoer

Nick Saban's old office at Alabama has undergone a dramatic transformation as Kalen DeBoer moves into his new role with the program. The space now has a minimalistic and modern vibe compared to how it was when coach Saban was there.

The seven-time champ went for a more rusty and woody aesthetic with chunky leather sofas and big photo frames.

The updated office also includes a dedicated space for players, which Alabama QB Jalen Milroe said is used as a place for some downtime and regular communication with the coach.

