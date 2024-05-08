“Kalen DeBoer is a home run”: Joel Klatt gives nod of approval to new Alabama HC as he puts the team on No. 7 spot in post-spring 25 ranking

After 17 glorious years with the Crimson Tide, Nick Saban announced his retirement on January 11, 2024. Most people in the college football world were not only shocked and saddened to hear the news but also had reservations about Alabama's future, including popular college football analyst Joel Klatt.

However, fans regained some hope when Alabama announced Kalen DeBoer as their new head coach.

The analyst couldn't contain his praise for the former Washington HC, as he placed Alabama in the 7th spot in his post-spring top 25, on a recent episode of "The Joel Klatt Show."

"Kalen DeBoer is a home run," said Klatt (at 1:29 in the video below). "The guy has won everywhere that he's been. I wouldn't be saying this. Listen if any other program would have hired Taylor or I would have been like oh, they're gonna be better. Right away.

"He does that whether it was Fresno or Washington. Washington was ridiculously good each of the last two years. They just played for the national championship game. His winning percentage is off the charts dating back to his small school days. If he's the head coach of your team, you win football games."

How different is Kalen DeBoer's Alabama compared to Nick Saban?

In a podcast with "Bussin with the Boys," Alabama QB Jalen Milroe and OL Tyler Booker opened up about the change of atmosphere experienced following Nick Saban's departure and Kalen DeBoer's arrival at Tuscaloosa.

Nick Saban was known for his passionate outbursts, from spanking AJ McCarron to telling players to "kiss his a*s."

Talking about Coach Saban's anger, Milroe stated:

“One phrase that never stuck with me was ‘kiss my a*s. That was his stuff. It was ‘kiss my a*s’. ... That's how you know he’s hot. When he say that and slam his hat, you got him today. Like he’s intense the rest of the day." (At 20:58 in the video above)

However, ever since Kalen DeBoer took the reins in his hands, things seem a lot calmer at Alabama.

Tyler Booker recounted a moment that showcased DeBoer's different style of coaching:

"Music at practice and like music before meetings. So I remember like it was a second meeting here. And I walk in and they got they got a little baby playing. I'm like what is going on." (At 54:20 in the video above)

Fans will be eager to discover whether this new style of coaching results in a national championship title or if the Alabama crew will yearn for their old regimen in the post-Nick Saban era.

