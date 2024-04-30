"That's how you know he's hot": Jalen Milroe says when Nick Saban goes 'kiss my a*s'. then he is in a bad mood

Nick Saban has been known to be hard on players wherever he has coached, whether it was LSU, Alabama or any other team he helmed. His last QB at Alabama Jalen Milroe, revealed the one sure-shot way to know if Coach Saban is in a bad mood. That one phrase was ‘kiss my a*s’.

Milroe appeared on the ‘Bussin with the Boys’ podcast along with his teammate, Tyler Brooks, and opened up about his relationship with his former head coach. One of the questions was about how the players knew they were in hot waters with him for the day.

Here is what the Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe told Will Compton and Taylor Lewan.

“One phrase that never stuck with me was ‘kiss my a*s. That's his stuff. It was ‘kiss my a*s’.... That's how you know he’s hot. When he say that and slam his hat, you got him today. Like he’s intense the rest of the day,” Milroe said about Coach Saban's anger. (20:58)

Nick Saban has a reputation for going in hard and intense with his players. He was regularly seen being animated on the sidelines and giving a piece of his mind to anyone who was not going according to his plan. But if what Milroe had to say was true, then that was the least of anybody's worries with him. But Coach Saban had once credited his wife Miss Terry for his sideline yelling in the 2023 season.

When Miss Terry asked Nick Saban to go hard on players

It was Week 5 of the 2023 college football season and the world had just witnessed an animated Nick Saban leading his team to a win against Mississippi State. When asked about his anger in the post-game press conference, the seven-time national champion revealed that his wife Miss Terry was behind it. She had asked him to be hard on players if they didn't perform.

"Miss Terry told me if they're not playing good to get on their butt,” he said on the matter.

It worked that day as Jalen Milroe led the Crimson Tide to a convincing 40-17 win. Nick Saban's Alabama cruised all the way to the playoffs, winning the SEC championship by dethroning three-peat favorites Georgia Bulldogs. But after losing the playoffs semifinal to Michigan, the legendary head coach decided it was time to retire.