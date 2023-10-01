"Miss Terry told me if they're not playing good to get on their butt." - Nick Saban responds on being animated during Alabama's Week 5 game

Fans saw an animated Nick Saban on the sidelines against Mississippi State on Saturday. Naturally, that question came to him after the game. And he gave a hilarious response to the query.

Alabama was struggling a bit to get their offensive unit to fire consistently coming into week 5. But the yelling from Coach Saban and some tweaks in the strategy finally gave them the huge victory they were craving for.

After the game, Saban credited his animated behavior to someone very special to him. Terry Saban deserves all the credit for bringing the vintage Alabama head coach back.

Nick Saban responds to his animated behavior against MS Bulldogs

A lot of videos of Nick Saban yelling and dropping F-bombs on the sidelines went viral on social media. Responding to a question regarding that, the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach credited his wife Terry Saban for it. He told the press that it was Miss Terry who asked him to go after the players if they did not perform.

"Miss Terry told me if they're not playing good to get on their butt," Alabama insider Mike Rodak quoted Saban as saying.

Nick Saban couldn't afford to lose after already having tasted defeat against the Texas Longhorns a few weeks ago. He surely doesn't want to fall behind in the playoff race this season. So he brought back his old vintage self to rile up the players on the sidelines. And it worked wonders for the team. For the first time in the 2023 season, Alabama looked like a championship-quality team.

Alabama clicks with Jalen Milroe leading the tide

Alabama came into week 5 with a 3-1 record and a rugged start to the season. They hadn't had a convincing victory in four weeks, barely scraping past opponents at times. Something needed to change. And it did, in the form of Jalen Milroe's performance.

Mississippi Alabama Football: Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) lifts a fist as he celebrates a win over Mississippi after an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Nick Saban has preferred Milroe despite not going into the season with a designated QB1. And it all paid off against the Bulldogs as Milroe threw 10 completions in 12 attempts for 164 yards, without turning the ball over. But the real game-changer was his ability to scramble on foot to gain important yards and two touchdowns.

Fans are convinced that Alabama is back in business and it had something to do with Saban's yelling and animated behavior. Whatever it was, the fans would want it to continue in the future as well.