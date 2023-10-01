"We're not where we want to be" - Alabama coach Nick Saban remains unsatisfied despite great Week-5 showdown

Alabama coach Nick Saban expressed the need for the team to improve in many areas following their win on the road against Mississippi State on Saturday. The Crimson Tide beat the Bulldogs 40-17 to move to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in the SEC.

Despite Alabama not falling behind throughout the game, Saban remains unsatisfied with the level of his team. He stressed the need for players to catch up with the improvement they're trying to establish at every position.

In his post-game press conference, Nick Saban said:

"We are not where we want to be, we are not where we need to be. Players have to be committed to continuing to try to stack on the improvement that we are making at every position and do a better job. Obviously, we didn't play the run as well as we would like to tonight."

Nick Saban praises Jalen Milroe's efficiency

One area in which the Crimson Tide has had problems this season is at the quarterback position.

However, Saban noted the improvement of Jalen Milroe, praising his ability to use his feet and noting where he needs to improve.

“The offense controlled the line of scrimmage and played pretty well. I think Jalen was efficient, but there are still times when I think with more confidence, he will be more consistent.

"His ability to make plays with his feet is always something that can be a great benefit to us.”

Alabama has struggled to replace Bryce Young this season. They've notably had a brilliant succession at quarterback since 2016, going through the likes of Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones. However, their current options don't quite match up.

Tough game as usual for Alabama, says Saban

Nick Saban mentioned the fact that Alabama had a tough and physical game against Mississippi State on Saturday, which has always been the case against the conference rival.

"This is a tough game for us, it always is. We've been coming over here for lots of years, and we've had a lot of tough games. and it was a physical, tough game tonight.

"I'm proud of our players for the way they finished, the way we competed in the game."

In Week 6, Alabama travel to College Station to play Texas A&M at the Kyle Field. The Crimson Tide has won 11 of their 13 encounters with the Aggies since Jimbo Fisher's team arrived at the Southeastern Conference in 2012.