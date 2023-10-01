"Jalen Milroe was efficient" - Nick Saban gives a special shoutout to Alabama's starting QB after a stellar performance in Week 5

Jalen Milroe answered all his critics with a single performance against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday. The Alabama QB had faced a lot of questions over his ability since the start of the season. But his stellar performance in week 5 may have answered just about all of them.

Nick Saban is glad to see that kind of performance from his quarterback. Hence, he didn't forget to mention it in the public after wrapping Alabama's most convincing victory of the season so far.

Jalen Milroe got a shout out from his head coach in front of the whole college football world. And even Saban acknowledged the role of confidence in a player's performance on the field.

Nick Saban praised his quarterback Jalen Milroe for leading the Alabama offense to a victory with a near-perfect performance. Calling him efficient in the game against Mississippi State, Saban expressed his confidence in Milroe getting more consistent in the future. It is afterall, all about the confidence such a performance can give.

"Jalen Milroe was efficient. With more confidence, he'll be even more consistent," Saban said in the post-game press conference.

Milroe threw near-perfect passes whenever he chose that weapon in the week 5 game. He had 10 completions in 12 times he tried to find his teammate with a pass. Along with that, Milroe dominated the Bulldogs' defense by constantly eating out the yards on foot, resulting in two rushing touchdowns in his name. Alabama would want to see more of their young QB as the season progresses.

Can Alabama build on the MS State performance?

Alabama is a big giant in the college football world. But this giant has been silent in the past few years. Even when the season started this year, the Crimson Tide did not look like a team that could go the distance. But if Milroe can be more consistent, suddenly Alabama would be an automatic contender.

The Crimson Tide will next face off against the Texas A&M Aggies in week 6. That would be a good test for Milroe to see if he has it in him to take his team to the playoffs. There is a lot of talk about the potential retirement of Nick Saban but he would want to go out holding the national championship trophy for the eighth time. Will be be able to?