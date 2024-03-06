WATCH: When $70 million-worth Nick Saban spanked A.J. McCarron in a heated moment during Mississippi State matchup

Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban had a memorable interaction with former quarterback A.J. McCarron.

The incident in question occurred during a game in 2010 when Saban’s Crimson Tide was dominating Mississippi State, leading 30-3. Considering the lopsided contest, Saban decided to give his redshirt freshman QB, McCarron, some playing time.

The seasoned coach, never one to miss a teachable moment, observed McCarron’s performance closely. The young quarterback threw for 50 yards and had a less-than-stellar rushing performance, ending up with a net of negative 10 yards.

However, the post-game scene took an unexpected turn. Saban sternly lectured McCarron, who made a poor decision with a pass late on. In a video that circulated widely, fans witnessed Saban delivering a swift and unmistakable message to McCarron.

Here's the video:

The coach's hand met the young quarterback's backside with a furious and frustrated spank, a moment that left viewers shocked.

Although, Alabama eventually beat Mississippi State 30-10, it was a classic Saban frustrated moment with McCarron, reminiscent of a parent chastising a child for not heeding their advice.

Nick Saban responds to criticism over A.J. McCarron

Former coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on from the sidelines.

Saban, who is worth $70 million (per Marca), later defended his actions, saying that football is a tough sport and that he was just trying to motivate his quarterback.

"I'm not apologizing for anything that I did, to be honest with you," Saban said that night.

"AJ doesn't have a problem with it. Nobody else should have a problem with it. I've been patted on the ass since 9-years old playing peewee football. So, if you don't like that, I guess you should watch the Golf Channel."

McCarron got a scolding and a slap from Saban when he messed up a play and missed an open receiver in the fourth quarter, even though Alabama was leading Mississippi 30-3.

Saban was not happy with his performance and let him know it on the sideline.

"It was a good opportunity to teach," Saban said post-game. “And it was a good opportunity for him to learn."

Nonetheless, A.J. McCarron felt that coach Nick Saban always led him in the right direction.

"I know he's going to chew my butt," McCarron said. "He knows what I'm capable of doing and what he expects of me. When I don't do the right things and I don't fulfill what he expects of me, then it's hard on him."

