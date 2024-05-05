“It’s going to be a lot more explosive” - Tyler Booker highlights what will be different under Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer’s leadership 

Alabama stars Jalen Milroe and Tyler Booker recently sat down with "Bussing with the Boys" for an interview.

They delved into several topics, including their favorite memory of playing under former Alabama head coach, Nick Saban, and shared their experiences adapting to Kalen DeBoer's leadership.

Both players had nothing but positive things to say about former Washington HC DeBoer.

Tyler Booker, who is Alabama's star OL, spoke about the changes that the Crimson Tide crew is going to make for the upcoming 2024 college football season in terms of gameplay. Booker shared:

"I feel like it's gonna be a lot more explosive. You gonna see the ball in the air a lot more it's gonna be real complimentary football so that I mean that was the goal last year but you can see it in the way that coach DeBoer calls offense so as soon as I heard that he was gonna be the guy went back and watched the Texas Game."

He further added:

"That's a huge component that we had. I saw how he called the game and the rhythm of what he called it out he helps the offensive line out so we're not dropping back 40 to 50 times a game. We have run action and we have a play action. We got power. A lot of power says just how he switches things up. I'm very excited to play in this offense."

Jalen Milroe on key difference between Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer's style of coaching

QB1 Jalen Milroe discussed the contrasting coaching styles of Nick Saban and the current Alabama HC, Kalen DeBoer.

Milroe goes on to talk about how the room went silent in fear once they heard Nick Saban's footsteps, while when put in a similar position, the Alabama crew is a lot more relaxed around Kalen DeBoer.

"I will say that it's different. It's much different. You know, When coach Saban came in a room and you're talking. ... be quiet. You see coach, shush." Jalen said.

"Imma be real, Coach DeBoer came in everybody kept talking im like what ya'll doing. Everybody kept talking i aint gonna lie. They just laughing kiking and keeping on the conversation." He further elaborated.

Fans will be excited to see how the post-Nick Saban era turns out for Alabama under head coach Kalen DeBoer in the upcoming 2024 CFB season.