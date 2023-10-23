Is Blake Corum a senior? Michigan RB's College and NFL draft eligibility explored

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum has been a part of the college football scene for a while now. The 22-year-old has been playing for the Wolverines since 2020 and has been an important part of their football program.

Corum has been a part of the starting lineup for almost two seasons and has become a household name among fans when talking about the Wolverines. But which class does the RB belong to?

Is Blake Corum a senior?

Yes, Blake Corum is currently playing his senior year of college football with the Michigan Wolverines. Earlier in January this year, he announced that he would be returning to play for another year with the team.

Corum joined the program in 2020 and instantly made a mark with his impressive performance, running 40-yard dash in just 4.4 seconds and maintaining a four-point grade average.

Although he was only a true freshman at the time, the 22-year-old managed to play in six games, starting in one. During his debut season, he recorded 77 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, while also scoring 76 receiving yards.

In 2021, he saw time on the field in all 12 games for the Wolverines. In his second year, he recorded 952 rushing yards and 11 TDs. This continuous improvement earned him the trust of coach Jim Harbaugh, who named him as a starter last season.

But unfortunately, Blake Corum suffered a knee injury during their game against Illinois. While he still played against Ohio State the next weekend, it only re-aggravated the injury. Thus, Corum was unable to play in the Big Ten championship game and in the CFP semifinals for his team. His 2022 season ended with 1,463 rushing yards and 18 TDs.

Blake Corum 2024 NFL draft potential

Corum will be eligible to declare for the NFL draft next year. Standing at 5'8" and weighing 210 lbs, the Michigan RB showcases his speed and agility to maneuver through tight spaces. Apart from this, he is also versatile in both zone and power scheme plays. Despite his size, his athletic speed makes him a dangerous target for his opponents.

Many experts believe that Blake Corum will catch the interest of NFL teams in the second round of the draft. He is expected to be a late-second-round pick for teams who wish to add more explosive speed to their arsenal.