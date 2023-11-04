Is Braelon Allen Playing Today vs Indiana? Wisconsin's Running Back status explored

Braelon Allen has had an impressive season with the Wisconsin Badgers in 2023 so far. The running back has recorded 754 rushing yards on 130 carries with eight touchdowns on the ground helping Wisconsin to fourth in the B10 West with a 5-3 record.

However, Allen picked up a leg injury in the Week 9 clash against the Ohio State Buckeyes. He left the game in the first half and was unable to return.

Fans are now curious to learn whether Allen has recovered to feature in Wisconsin's Week 10 clash against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, Nov. 4.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is Braelon Allen playing today vs. Indiana in Week 10?

Wisconsin Badgers RB Braelon Allen

As of Saturday, Nov. 4, Braelon Allen is listed as questionable on the Wisconsin Badgers roster. Earlier this week, Badgers head coach Luke Fickell spoke about his leg injury but didn't give away too much, saying:

“I don’t know. He [Allen] was out there [at practice] last night, but he couldn’t do much of anything.”

Wisconsin will see the positive side of Allen's questionable status. The running back was initially expected to be ruled out for Week 10, but there is a possibility that he could feature against the Indiana Hoosiers later tonight.

If Allen is unable to play on Saturday, the Badgers are expected to field Jackson Acker and Cade Yacamelli in their offensive backfield.

Wisconsin Badgers vs Indiana Hoosiers: Date and time for Week 10 game

The Wisconsin Badgers and Indiana Hoosiers will lock horns at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana, in Week 10 of the 2023 season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 4. Fans can watch the game live on BTN.

The Badgers are fourth in the B10 West with a 5-3 record. Wisconsin will be hoping to bounce back from the 24-10 defeat against Ohio State in Week 9.

Meanwhile, the Hoosiers are seventh in the B10 East with a 2-6 record. Indiana will hope to end its four-game losing streak this weekend.