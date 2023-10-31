Is Brian Ferentz leaving Iowa? Looking at Iowa OC's future in the college football arena

Brian Ferentz has become synonymous with Iowa football over the years. He had his college playing career at the program as an offensive lineman before going on to work as a coach.

Ferentz has been serving as the Hawkeyes’ offensive coordinator since 2017. His dedication and steadfast commitment firmly established him as one of the most respected and influential coaches in college football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is Brian Ferentz leaving Iowa?

Brian Ferentz is set to depart from his position as the offensive coordinator for Iowa at the conclusion of the 2023 college football season. The former offensive lineman has held this role since 2017 and has been on the coaching staff of his father, Kirk Ferentz, since 2011.

Iowa interim athletic director Beth Goetz made the announcement on Monday afternoon after consultations with father-son duo and university President Barbara Wilson regarding the matter. He explained that the decision was made in the best interest of the program.

"Making this known today is in the best interest of the program and its loyal fans; it provides clarity during this pivotal time in the schedule," Goetz said in the statement.

Ferentz, who had earlier noted in August that he would accept the program’s employment decision, is at no odds with the Hawkeyes as his tenure with the team runs to an end. He told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that he is grateful for the opportunity:

“For the vast majority of my adult life, I have had the privilege to represent the University of Iowa as a football player and coach. I have always considered and will always consider it an honor.

What is Brian Ferentz's salary at Iowa?

Brian Ferentz initially had an annual contract worth $900,000 when he resumed as Iowa's offensive coordinator. However, he agreed to a $50,000 salary reduction as part of the contract amendments in February 2023, which adjusted the new contract figures to $850,000 annually.

The amendment featured an uncommon provision based on points per game. It stipulated that the team had to maintain an average of 25 points per game during the 2023 season and secure at least seven wins. After meeting these conditions, Ferentz's two-year rolling contract would have been extended beyond June 30, 2024.

Hawkeyes are currently on a 6-2 record and almost certain of getting seven wins this season. However, Iowa currently falls well below the 25 points-per-game provisions in Ferentz's contract, as they are ranked 118th nationally in scoring offense with an average of 19.5 points per game.