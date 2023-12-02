Brock Bowers has been absent from Georgia's games in the last few weeks after suffering an ankle injury against Vanderbilt in Week 7. The tight end has been a crucial part of the Bulldogs' roster over the previous two seasons, and fans are waiting to see him in action once again.

Georgia is set to square up against Alabama for the Southeastern Conference championship this weekend. This marks the fourth SEC championship encounter between these two teams. Notably, the Crimson Tide has emerged victorious in all four previous meetings against the Bulldogs.

Let’s examine Brock Bowers' status for Saturday's crucial game against Alabama.

Is Brock Bowers playing today?

Brock Bowers was expected to be out for up to six weeks following his injury against the Commodores. He was anticipated to return last week against Georgia Tech in the final game of the regular season. However, he was ruled out after experiencing soreness in his ankle.

Ahead of the SEC championship game this weekend, Bowers remains doubtful for the crucial matchup. Georgia coach Kirby Smart noted the TE was involved in some 11-on-11 drill work in practice this week. However, there's no guarantee of his availability on Saturday.

The tight end was one of the Bulldogs' top offensive firepower in the regular season prior to his injury. He has recorded 100+ yard receptions consecutively in the last three games before the Vanderbilt matchup, forming a superb chemistry with quarterback Carson Beck.

Bowers' availability for Saturday's contest will be a big boost for Georgia as the Bulldogs seek their first SEC championship game win against Alabama.

What happened to Brock Bowers?

Brock Bowers encountered an uncomfortable landing while executing an end-around run play against Vanderbilt in Week 7 of the regular season. After the play, he was seen limping on the field, prompting concerns among fans about the nature of his injury.

Bowers then sought necessary medical attention in the injury tent as spectators awaited updates on his condition. He was escorted to the locker room for further examination and never returned to the game. X-rays later revealed the severity of the injury.

In a bid for the Bulldogs to have him back earlier, Bowers underwent tightrope surgery in his left ankle in October. Tightrope surgery typically takes six weeks to heal, which is why Bowers will likely be able to return to action for the Bulldogs in this crucial part of the season.