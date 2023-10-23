Is Cade McNamara a senior? Iowa QB's college and NFL draft eligibility explored

Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara is out for the 2023 season with a torn ACL, and he will surely be considering what the future holds for him. McNamara, a redshirt senior in his first year with the Hawkeyes, has been eligible for the NFL draft since the end of the 2021 season.

Back then, McNamara's career seemed to be on an upward trajectory as he had just led the Michigan Wolverines to a Big Ten title in his first full season as a starter.

However, the Wolverines fell in the CFP Orange Bowl semifinal to eventual champions, the Georgia Bulldogs. McNamara threw two interceptions during the game and was benched for J.J. McCarthy, who would take the starting job from him.

McNamara spent the 2022 season as a backup to McCarthy and would transfer to Iowa for the 2023 season. While Iowa's offensive performance under the veteran signal-caller was nothing to write home about, he did lead the team to a 3-1 record into Week 5 and a No. 24 ranking in Week 4.

Until his injury in the clash against Michigan State, he had thrown for 505 passing yards, with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Cade McNamara's injury in Week 4

McNamara injured his left knee with a torn knee ligament in the first half of the Week 4 game against Michigan State. The injury was quickly deemed a season-ending one, with redshirt sophomore Deacon Hill taking over starting duties.

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said the following about the impact of the injury on the team's spirits:

"I mean, you can probably figure that one out yourself. It's not good, no player who gets injured is feeling too happy about things."

What does the future hold for Cade McNamara?

It is unlikely that Cade McNamara will declare for next year's draft, with him having another year of eligibility left due to the injury. McNamara is nowhere near the talent of some of college football's best quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix. If he were to declare, he would most likely go undrafted.

Cade McNamara's performances this year haven't been as good as his sole season as Michigan's starter in 2021 when he earned Third Team All-Big Ten honors. That year, he threw for 2576 passing yards, with 15 touchdown passes and six interceptions. He averaged 7.9 yards per pass, to this year's 5.6. His passer rating was 141.9, while in 2023, he had 106.2.