Arkansas punter Cam Little has grabbed headlines with his kicking exploits since he joined Arkansas. Fans have been wondering if he is related to the late Steve Little.

Little was a renowned All-American kicker in the Arkansas Razorbacks team of the late 1970s. Let us find out if he was related to Cam Little's family.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is Cam Little related to Steve Little?

Whether Cam Little is related to Steve Little is a question that has cropped up of late, and it was bound to be brought up. They share the same surname and played for the same university as kickers. What are the odds?

During preseason, Cam Little spoke about his illustrious namesake:

"All I really know is he kicked a 67-yarder. "That would be awesome," Cam Little said, laughing. "I would LOVE to be able to do that."

Here is the catch! Even though Steve and Cam Little share all those similarities, they are not related in any way.

A "Little" sequel at Arkansas

Steve Little played for the Arkansas Razorbacks for three seasons and registered the famous 67-yard goal against Texas, which is a record that has still not been broken.

He was picked No. 15 overall in the 1978 NFL draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, still the third-highest-drafted kicker in NFL history.

Cam Little joined the Razorbacks last season and was responsible for 106 points, which was the most by any Arkansas player. He hit 20-of-24 field goals and 46 out of 46 extra points. He has successfully converted 9 out of 10 of his kicks through six difficult games this season. During his still nascent career, Cam Little has converted 42 out of 50 attempted kicks for an 84% conversion.

Against the Texas A&M Aggies, Cam Little managed a 52-yard field goal in the first half and a 51-yard field goal in the second half to become the first Arkansas player since Steve Little to have made two 50-yard attempts in the same game.

Against Ole Miss a week later, he got closer to the original Little's record when he slotted in a 56-yard field goal.

This is what he had to say after the game:

"It was a cool experience," Little said. "I figured maybe Kendall Trainor or Tejada or someone of that sort might have hit two 50-pluses in a game before. So, to know that I'm the first one since Steve to do it is obviously a really cool deal. The 56, I really didn't know how far, but I knew Steve hit a 67 way back. I know that's a pretty big kick that's been hit from distance. To hit a 56 and to break a feat that hasn't been broken in 25 years or 30 years is a pretty cool little thing."

Steve Little had a disappointingly brief NFL career, and on the day he was released by the Cardinals, he met with a devastating accident that left him paralyzed for the rest of his life.

Here is hoping that the similarities end at the collegiate level, and Cam goes on to have a prosperous career ahead.