Is Carson Beck a senior? A breakdown of the Georgia Bulldogs QB's academic career

The University of Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is leading the offense of a team that has won back-to-back national titles. This year, they're trying to do what almost no one else has ever done: win three straight, and he is co-helming an offense looking to achieve that feat.

Here, we'll take a closer look at the academic career of the quarterback.

Carson Beck is not a senior; he is currently a junior at the University of Georgia. If he chooses to forego being drafted into the NFL anytime soon, however, he will be a senior. But recently, he just jumped into the #8 position in Pro Football Network's mock 2024 NFL Draft, where he is projected to be picked by the Washington Commanders. This means his academic future remains up in the air with the pro league knocking on his door.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

When he committed to the Bulldogs, he mentioned that his intended major is Sports Management, as per GeorgiaDogs.com. He was a recipient of the school's Carl E. Sanders football scholarship coming out of Mandarin High School in his hometown of Jacksonville, Florida.

What is Carson Beck's current major?

According to Beck's LinkedIn profile, he is taking a BSEd in Sport Management - Communication and Public Relations at Georgia. He continued his studies alongside his college football career since 2020.

Aside from this, however, there is no other immediately accessible information relating to Carson Beck's academics. He does list on LinkedIn his upcoming senior year in 2024. This could mean he might want to finish his degree before going pro, but there is absolutely zero confirmation of this assumption--direct from Beck or otherwise.

Kirby Smart has high expectations for Carson Beck

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is all praises for his current QB1. While this doesn't directly concern Beck's academics, it could still link to his intellectual side that looks to be translating quite well on the football field.

“Carson is a very even-keeled individual. He’s been that way since we recruited him, all the way back to his eleventh-grade year. He’s not a highs and lows, he’s not a real emotional guy. He’s not a real fiery guy. He’s very laid back. He understands his job. He’s very intelligent, but he’s — you know, every leader has their own way," said Smart, via On3.com.