Is the Chicago Bears a good landing spot for Caleb Williams? Exploring the USC quarterback's professional career ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

As the Heisman Trophy winner and a standout quarterback in college football, Caleb Williams is widely expected to be the first overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. He has shown remarkable skills and potential throughout his college career and has a lot of expectations on him as he transitions to the NFL.

However, there's reportedly been some concern in Williams' camp regarding playing for the Chicago Bears. The Bears hold the first overall pick in the upcoming draft following a trade with the Carolina Panthers ahead of last year's and might decide to move on from Justin Fields.

With Caleb Williams touted as one of the best draft prospects in recent history, are the Bears a good fit for his professional career?

Is the Chicago Bears a good landing spot for Caleb Williams?

Caleb Williams is likely the best quarterback for the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team has been struggling with the passing game for a long time. Even with D.J Moore joining the receivers, they did not improve much. The Bears had only 182.1 passing yards per game in 2023, ranking 27th in the NFL. This was better than their worst record of 130.5 yards in 2022, but still far from satisfactory.

Many signs point to Williams not wanting to join the Bears. His father said he might stay in college for another year if he doesn't like the NFL options. The Bears are a weak team. They have only one winning season in 11 years, and no playoff wins in 14 years.

A struggling team like this doesn't communicate a good landing spot for Caleb Williams. While the quarterback could immediately improve the team, they don't appear to be the right franchise to aid an upward trajectory for his professional career.

Caleb Williams recorded 9,782 yards and 93 touchdowns with 64.5% completion in the 37 games (33 starts) he played at Oklahoma and USC. He possesses playmaking skills, excellent vision, and elite arm talent that can instantly improve the Bears' passing game.

The possibility of a trade with the Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders hired Kliff Kingsbury as their new offensive coordinator some days ago, resulting in rumors of the franchise wanting Caleb Williams. Kingsbury has a history with Williams, who played for him at USC and is similar to Patrick Mahomes, whom he coached at Texas Tech.

The Commanders are starting the next season under new ownership, which has communicated some ambitions to win. With Williams often likened to Mahomes, there's a belief the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner could help elevate the franchise to the top of the game if drafted.

With the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft, the Commanders have good leverage in conducting a successful trade with the Bears. However, it remains unknown if the Bears will be ready to forego the chance to have a talent like Williams leading their offense.