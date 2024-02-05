"Caleb Williams to Washington confirmed": Commanders hiring Kliff Kingsbury as OC has fans speculating USC star's future

Days ago, multiple news sources reported that Kliff Kingsbury will be the Las Vegas Raiders’ new offensive coordinator. He was set to join head coach Antonio Pierce’s staff, signaling his NFL return after coaching the Arizona Cardinals from 2019 to 2022.

However, Kingsbury withdrew from the Raiders and will reportedly join Dan Quinn’s staff with the Washington Commanders. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news, generating several reactions from football fans.

This move has an NFL follower speculating:

“Caleb to Washington confirmed”

“Caleb Williams is a Washington Commander. There is no doubt tbh.”

Most of the reactions speculate that the Commanders hired Kliff Kingsbury to sweeten the pot for 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Kingsbury was the University of Southern California’s senior offensive analyst last season, helping Williams become one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL draft.