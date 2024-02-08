Is Chip Kelly finally going to Seattle? Looking at latest developments around UCLA HC's job search 

UCLA Bruins coach Chip Kelly could reportedly be heading back to the NFL. There are talks that the coach is being wooed by the Seattle Seahawks as their new offensive coordinator.

So, is there any truth to these rumors at all? With the Bruins coming off a relatively underwhelming season under Kelly, there's good indication that UCLA is looking for the future. As per Chip Kelly's status as the coach, things are certainly up in the air.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is Chip Kelly going to Seattle?

It's not confirmed whether Chip Kelly is going to Seattle and back to the NFL after a seven-year absence.

Kelly is indeed being interviewed by the Seahawks, not as coach, but as a potential offensive coordinator. Here's the news tweeted by The Ringer's Benjamin Solak:

Expand Tweet

Apart from the Seahawks, Kelly has also been interviewed twice by the Las Vegas Raiders and was linked to the Washington Commanders (via Sports Illustrated). But as the Commanders have recently hired former Texas Tech HC Cliff Kingsbury, DC is out of the equation.

Either way, the rumors of Chip Kelly's return to the NFL have apparently affected UCLA's recruiting efforts recently. One example is three-star defensive lineman Keona Wilhite, who signed with Nebraska after initially committing to the Bruins, likely because of Kelly (via Sports Illustrated).

Chip Kelly's UCLA contract

With all the talk about Chip Kelly going to Seattle, what about his current contract with UCLA? Here are the details.

Kelly was initially signed by the Bruins in 2017 with a five-year, $23.3 million deal (via College Football Network). Since then, he has signed two extensions: one in 2022 and another last year, with his 2023 extension keeping him as Bruins coach until 2027.

With his most recent extension, Kelly made $6.1 million during the 2023 season and is set to make the same amount this year. That will increase to $6.2 million per season in 2025, 2026 and 2027, as per Sports Illustrated (via The Athletic).

There will have to be a massive buyout for Kelly to pack his bags and move out of Tinseltown. As per Benjamin Solak, the Seahawks were interested in Kelly's offensive strategy, one that has helped the Bruins gain on offense last year.