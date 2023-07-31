Is Chip Kelly related to Brian Kelly?

Chip Kelly and Brian Kelly are two prominent figures in college football who share a last name. Is that where their connection ends?

Obviously not. Their passion for the game of football is definitely another cord that connects them. As for any fraternal relationship between the two, join us to find out.

The two are not brothers and are not biologically related. While Chip Kelly was born in Dover, New Hampshire on Nov. 25, 1963, Brian was born two years earlier in Everett, Massachusetts.

Brian has Irish ancestry and was raised a Catholic. Such detail is missing from what we know of Chip's personal life.

Who is Brian Kelly?

Brian Kelly has been the head coach of the LSU Tigers since the 2022 college football season. Prior to that, he had a long tenure at Grand Valley State University as the head coach of the football program from 1991 to 2003.

He also held the role at Central Michigan from 2004 to 2006, at Cincinnati from 2006 to 2009 and Notre Dame from 2010 to 2021.

Head coach of the LSU Tigers, Brian Kelly

Under him, the Grand Valley State Lakers claimed successive NCAA Division II Football Championships in 2002 and 2003, while at Notre Dame, the 61-year-old led his team to the 2013 BCS National Championship Game and College Football Playoff appearances in 2018 and 2021.

Who is Chip Kelly?

Chip Kelly's burst into the limelight was as the coach who took the Oregon Ducks to four consecutive BCS bowl games appearance. He was the head coach for the team from 2009 to 2012 and made a stop at the 2011 BCS National Championship Game.

He rode on the back of this success to the NFL where he served the Philadelphia Eagles as the head coach from 2013 to 2015. However, he got fired from the job and moved to the San Francisco 49ers where he only spent the 2016 season before getting fired again.

He returned to college football in 2018 after his NFL adventure to coach the UCLA Bruins.