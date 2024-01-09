Is Cole DeBoer related to Kalen DeBoer? What we know about the Washington Huskies HC

Kalen DeBoer and Cole DeBoer are two notable personalities across different fields in the United States. The two have made giant strides in their respective careers, with Kalen establishing himself as a college football coach and Cole as a reality television star.

When notable personalities share a last name, there's always a level of curiosity among fans about potential familial connections between them. This is also the case with Kalen DeBoer and Cole DeBoer. We take a look at the potential connection between them.

Are Cole DeBoer and Kalen DeBoer related?

While they share the same surname, Cole and Kalen DeBoer do not share a familial connection. The two come from different families with no historical ties.

Kalen was born in Milbank, South Dakota, on Oct. 24, 1974. The Washington football coach grew up in the city and attended Milbank High School. He continued his education at the University of Sioux Falls, where he played as a wide receiver.

Following Kalen’s graduation, he started his coaching career at his alma mater as a wide receiver coach. He would eventually become the head coach of the Cougars after serving as an offensive coordinator, marking the start of his coaching career.

Cole DeBoer, meanwhile, was born on Apr. 18, 1988, and gained prominence through his involvement in reality television. He became famous in 2014 when he made an appearance on MTV’s Teen Mom 2.

At the time, he was dating Chelsea Houska. Cole married Chelsea in 2016 and have been together since then. His television presence revolves around showcasing his family experiences. Cole is also a dedicated fitness enthusiast, frequently sharing his workout routines and family moments on social media.

The progress both Kalen and Cole DeBoer have made in their careers has sparked fans' interest about the two being potentially related. However, Kalen and Cole belong to different family backgrounds, and there's no evidence of a connection between the two.