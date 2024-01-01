Is 'College GameDay' on today? When, where and how to watch it online on New Year's Day 

College GameDay, a TV show on ESPN, is one the most cherished pregame shows in the rich tapestry of college football. It has garnered a substantial fan base across the United States, becoming an indispensable part of the college football weekend experience.

The 2023 season was exciting as College GameDay visited several college campuses to cover prominent games. Upholding its tradition, the show will embark on another journey to cover another high-profile college football matchup in the College Football Playoff.

Is College Gameday on today?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Despite having a brilliant college football year, College GameDay is not done this season. The beloved pregame will cover the playoff semifinal matchup between No.1 Michigan and No. 4 Alabama live from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

This show edition for the CFP semifinal is scheduled for 9 a.m. Eastern Time and is expected to wrap up around noon. This edition will cover a highly anticipated game within the college football landscape, promising to be exciting.

How to watch College GameDay today?

The New Year’s Day edition of College GameDay will be broadcast on ESPN for television audiences. Alternatively, for streaming enthusiasts, ESPN+ will offer coverage of the show.

Additionally, viewers can tune in through Fubo TV, with ESPN in its channel lineup. Other options for fans hoping to stream the show ahead of the Michigan vs. Alabama game are Sling TV and DirecTV.

College GameDay crew today

Rece Davis will host the GameDay edition of the Rose Bowl. He will be joined by renowned GameDay analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee. Other names in the show are Jen Lada, Jeff Sims and Pete Thamel.

This edition is entertaining because Alabama and Michigan have an alumnus on the desk. Host Rece Davis is an Alabama alumnus, while former wide receiver Desmond Howard had his college football career at Michigan, winning the Heisman Trophy.