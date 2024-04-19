Is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones an Arkansas booster? Exploring the $13bn man's ties with the Razorbacks

Jerry Jones is a prominent figure in the world of American football. The Dallas Cowboys owner has maintained a notable presence in the NFL over the years, running the most valuable franchise in the league. Nonetheless, he's also made some impact in collegiate athletics with his alma mater, Arkansas.

Is Jerry Jones an Arkansas booster

Jerry Jones is one of the prominent boosters for the Arkansas athletic department, who has committed significant funds to the program over the years. The Dallas Cowboys owner has also been able to influence a lot of athletic decisions, especially on the football program.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Born in Los Angeles, California, Jones' family moved to North Little Rock, Arkansas when he was three years old and spent most of his adolescence in the state. He played football at high school and committed to playing his college football at Arkansas, marking the birth of his connection with the university.

Jones had a noteworthy career with the Razorbacks. He served as co-captain of Arkansas' 1964 national championship football team under the guidance of College Football Hall of Fame coach Frank Broyles. While he was a running back in high school, he played as an offensive lineman at Arkansas.

He's maintained a connection with the university athletic department since his graduation and has been its long-term booster with significant influence on decision-making. He was said to have recommended the hiring of Deion Sanders as the football head coach in 2018 but Coach Prime had no experience then.

Luring Kentucky commits to Arkansas

John Calipari was hired as the new head coach of Arkansas basketball earlier in April. The coach’s arrival in Fayetteville came as a surprise following his 15-year tenure with powerhouse, Kentucky. Jerry Jones wants him to elevate the Razorbacks to the next level.

Rumors are circulating that Jones aimed at assisting Calipari in recruiting former Kentucky commits to Fayetteville. Allegedly, the proposal entails offering "double" the NIL money they were initially offered to sign with Kentucky, with the intention of persuading them to flip their commitments to Arkansas.

“Jerry Jones is reportedly offering DOUBLE whatever the Kentucky commits were making to come to Arkansas, per @trillydonovan,” College Basketball Report posted on X. “Jerry Jones is an Arkansas booster and reportedly helped them hire John Calipari last week.”

The method through which Jones would facilitate the booster contribution remains uncertain at the moment. However, it is likely to be associated with a collective for the Razorbacks, such as the Athlete Advocate Consortium, Arkansas Edge or another entity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback