Is Dillon Gabriel married? Sooners QB's relationship status explored

Dillon Gabriel caught the attention of millions of college football fans on Saturday with his performance in the Red River Showdown held at Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The quarterback led Oklahoma to a hard-fought win over Texas in the last edition of the rivalry series in the Big 12.

Gabriel threw for 285 yards and rushed for 113 yards during the game, scoring two all-purpose touchdowns. He has been on the lips of every college football fan since the conclusion of the Red River Showdown on Saturday. This has made many enquire about his personal life and marital status.

Let's take a look at the quarterback's current marital status.

Is Dillon Gabriel married?

Gabriel is currently not married and has no history of marriage. However, the Oklahoma Sooners quarterback has a girlfriend named Zoe Caswell. Gabriel and Caswell have known each other since middle school and have been in a relationship.

When Gabriel started his college football career at UCF, Caswell was a student at the University of Massachusetts. However, when he transferred to Oklahoma after his junior season, Caswell relocated to Norman, Oklahoma, and was able to complete her studies at UMass.

Their relationship is respected by their fans, underscoring their authentic bond. Their partnership serves as a reminder that behind every accomplished athlete, there often lies a robust support system, encompassing both on-field and off-field aspects of their lives.

Even with her notable online presence, Caswell retains an air of mystery for the broader public. She leans toward keeping her personal life out of the public eye, but her deep connection with Gabriel is evident. Their commitment to each other and their journey together is seen in their shared experiences.

Can Dillon Gabriel lead Oklahoma to the CFB Playoffs?

Oklahoma had an underwhelming season in Brent Venables' first season in 2022. The Sooners recorded their first losing season this century, leading to many ruling them out for something big this season. However, the Oklahoma Sooners have been highly impressive so far.

Following the superb win against Texas in the Red River Showdown, which places them 6-0, the Sooners have catapulted themselves into the College Football Playoffs conversation. Gabriel has a huge role in ensuring they secure one of the four spots.

It is to be seen if Gabriel can lead Oklahoma to another attempt at the national championship despite many not giving them a chance.