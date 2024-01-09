Is Donovan Edwards related to Braylon Edwards? What we know about Michigan's RB

Michigan's Donovan Edwards hit the ground running during the national championship game with 93 yards and two rushing touchdowns after one half of the game. The running back seized the opportunities that his offensive line gave him, making two 40-yard-plus runs that ended in the endzone during the first quarter of the game.

Football fans might be wondering if Donovan Edwards, the Natty standout, is related to Michigan legend Braylon Edwards. While both of them are natives of the state of Michigan, Donovan was born in West Bloomfield and Braylon in Detroit. Despite this geographical curiosity, sharing a last name, and the fact that both of them attended the Ann Arbor school, Heavy.com has reported that they are not related. It just happens to be a series of unintended coincidences.

What did Braylon Edwards achieve with Michigan?

Braylon Edwards was the Biletnikoff Award winner in 2004. He was also named the Big Ten's MVP and the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Year that season, while also securing a Unanimous All-American selection. He also netted First Team All-Big Ten honors twice, in 2003 and 2004.

In four seasons with the Wolverines, he recorded 3,541 receiving yards, with 39 touchdowns in 252 catches. In the 2005 NFL Draft, he was the third overall selection, being selected by the Cleveland Browns.

Donovan Edwards' numbers

This outburst of productivity by Donovan Edwards is surprising, considering he only had 393 rushing yards so far in the season. In 113 carries, he only had three touchdowns, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. He also has 249 receiving yards.

These numbers are a far cry from his best season — 2022. That year, he had 991 rushing yards with seven touchdowns. However, if that season showed anything, it is that Edwards isn't afraid of the big stage. Against Ohio State that year, he rushed for 216 yards, and against Purdue in the Big Ten championship, he had 185 yards.