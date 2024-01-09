Is Drake Nugent related to Ted Nugent? What we know about Michigan center

Drake Nugent played a pivotal role in helping the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines clinch the CFP national championship this season.

Since Drake has grabbed the limelight with his impressive displays this season, fans have been curious to learn more about his personal life. Some have also questioned whether he is related to American music legend Ted Nugent.

However, Drake and Ted Nugent are not related by family, despite sharing the same last name.

Drake was born on Feb. 9, 2001, in Lone Tree, Colorado, to parents Amy and Terry Nugent. His father played college football at Colorado State and played one season in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts.

Drake also has an uncle named Brian, who played football at Washington State. The Michigan star has two elder brothers Shane and Abbey.

On the other hand, Ted Nugent was born on Dec. 13, 1948, in Redford Charter Township, Michigan. He was married to Sandra Janowsk from 1970–1979 and they had two children together, Toby and Sasha.

Ted has been married to Shemane Deziel since 1989. The couple has one child, Rocco Winchester.

As per reports, Ted has fathered six children, with four different women. None of them are remotely related to Michigan center Drake.

A look at Drake Nugent's college football career so far

Michigan Wolverines Center Drake Nugent

Drake Nugent attended Highlands Ranch High School in Colorado. In high school, he played on both offense and defense and was picked as an All-Colorado player in 2017 and 2018.

Nugent joined Stanford in 2019 and played four seasons with the Cardinal. He decided to enter the transfer portal following the 2022 season and accepted a move to Michigan.

In his first season with Michigan, Nugent earned First-team All-Big Ten honors. He also helped the Wolverines clinch the CFP national championship when they beat the Washington Huskies in the final.