Is Drake Stoops related to Bob Stoops? More about the Sooners WR's parents

Wide receiver Drake Stoops joined the Oklahoma Sooners in 2018. Coming out of Norman North High School, he decided to accept the offer as a walk-on and has been a part of the roster ever since.

He redshirted his first season in Oklahoma, playing in just two games. However, he went on to see a considerable amount of playing time on the field in his sophomore year and eventually became a starter for the team.

When Oklahoma fans hear the surname Stoops, they think about the legendary head coach Bob Stoops, and given Drake's last name, one might wonder if they are related in any way.

Is Drake Stoops related to Bob Stoops?

Apart from his football skills, Drake Stoops is also known because of his connection with Bob Stoops. This is because he is the son of the legendary coach, and has a family passion for the game of football.

But Drake is not the only son of Bob Stoops. He also has a daughter named Mackenzie Stoops and another son, Isaac Stoops.

Just like his brother, Isaac initially played football as a walk-on for Oklahoma in 2018. But just a year later, he decided to follow in his father's footsteps and delve into the world of coaching by becoming the WR coach for Moore High School.

Drake Stoops' 2023 stats

Drake has continued his journey in Oklahoma. This season, he has recorded 258 receiving yards and 4 receiving touchdowns. During their Red River rivalry victory against Texas, he put up 55 receiving yards, but failed to put up any receiving touchdowns.

Bob Stoops: Coach record with Oklahoma

Bob Stoops began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for Iowa in 1983. He then went on to have stints in different roles with Kent State (Assistant), Kansas State (Defensive Backs coach and Co-defensive Coordinator), and Florida (DC and AHC) before joining Oklahoma as their head coach in 1999.

In his debut season with Oklahoma, Bob Stoops led the team to their first Bowl appearance since 1994. He also led them to triumph as the BCS National champions in 2000 with an undefeated season.

Stoops spent 18 seasons with the program and went on to put a 190-48 overall record. This incredible tenure has established him as one of the most successful coaches in the program's history.