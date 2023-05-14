Bob Stoops championships: How many titles have the Renegades HC won in his career?

Bob Stoops has just led the Arlington Renegades to an unimaginable XFL Championship Game win over favorites, the DC Defenders. The former college football coach has tons of experience in the game and has served in various capacities throughout his career.

The Youngstown-born Stoops started his coaching career at Iowa State as a graduate assistant after his playing days with the college program. He climbed the coaching ladder across different college football programs in subsequent years, recording outstanding success.

His most famous tenure as a coach came with the Oklahoma Sooners. Stoops was the head coach of the college football team for 18 years, posting a 190-48 record during this time. He led Oklahoma to tremendous success in his tenure. Therefore, how many titles have the veteran coach won in his career across collegiate and professional football?

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate The Arlington Renegades led by HC Bob Stoops have defeated the D.C. Defenders 35-26 and are XFL Champions.



QB Luis Perez, who was acquired in a midseason trade, led the way: 26/36, 288 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs.



Perez was named MVP. The Arlington Renegades led by HC Bob Stoops have defeated the D.C. Defenders 35-26 and are XFL Champions. QB Luis Perez, who was acquired in a midseason trade, led the way: 26/36, 288 yards, 3 TDs and 0 INTs. Perez was named MVP. https://t.co/iR44Pnwi7R

Bob Stoops' championships as Head Coach

Bob Stoops' first head coaching job came in 1999 when he was appointed as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners. The 1983 undrafted player previously served in college programs like Iowa State, Kent State, Kansas State, and Florida before arriving in Oklahoma.

His tenure as the head coach saw the program win ten Big-12 titles, ensuring dominance in the conference He also led the team to eight Big 12 South Division titles. His biggest success with the program came in 2000 when he led the team to the NCAA national championship.

Stoops' exit from Oklahoma in 2016 saw him transition to the professional stage. He was appointed as the head coach and general manager of XFL side Dallas Renegades in 2020. He would return to Oklahoma on an interim basis in the 2021 college football season.

He returned as the head coach of the Renegades, which had relocated to Arlington, in 2023. Against all odds, Stoop led the team to the XFL title in the relaunch season, winning his first professional title. Overall, Bob Stoops has won 20 championship titles in his head coaching career that has spanned over two decades.

Josh Callaway @JoshMCallaway Bob Stoops:



- Oklahoma Legend

- National Champion

- 2x National Coach of the Year

- 6x Big 12 Coach of the Year

- College Football Hall of Famer



- XFL Champion Bob Stoops:- Oklahoma Legend- National Champion- 2x National Coach of the Year- 6x Big 12 Coach of the Year- College Football Hall of Famer- XFL Champion https://t.co/fGRFGu7p9B

Arlington Renegades Season in the XFL under Stoops

Finishing the regular season with a 4-6 record, the Arlington Renegades were the worst team to make the 2023 XFL Playoffs. They were only able to make the playoffs on the final day of the regular season. However, the team went on to do the impossible by clinching the championship.

Stoops led the team to an unexpected 26-11 win over the Houston Roughnecks in the divisional championship game. They would go on to do the unimaginable against the league's best team, DC Defenders, to become the champion of the XFL. What an epic season it was for the Arlington Renegades under the leadership of Bob Stoops.

