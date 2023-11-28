Is Elijah Robinson's coaching career in jeopardy? Exploring latest rumors around Texas A&M's interim HC as Mike Elko takes top job

Elijah Robinson's tenure as Texas A&M interim coach has come to an end following the hiring of Mike Elko by the program. After spending two seasons coaching Duke, Elko returns to College Station, where he rapidly transformed the Blue Devils.

Mike Elko served as a defensive coordinator at Texas A&M for four seasons under Jimbo Fisher before starting his head coaching career in 2022. While his hiring is a big boost for the Aggies, it has raised questions about Robinson's future with the team.

Is Elijah Robinson's coaching career in jeopardy?

Mike Elko's return has not placed Robinson's coaching career in danger. Robinson was in consideration for the Texas A&M job after he was made the interim coach. However, he has clarified that he intends to remain with the Aggies if he doesn’t get the position.

“This has been the place I’ve been the longest outside of my alma mater,” Elijah Robinson said. “When me and my family moved here, we fell in love with being here. My wife loves it here. My kids love being here. So do I. So, I am not looking to leave Texas A&M. I would love to be here."

Robinson has been with Texas A&M since 2018, working in different roles alongside his primary duty of coaching the defensive line. He has worked with Elko in building a formidable defense under the leadership of Jimbo Fisher and shouldn't have problems collaborating again.

Texas A&M to retain Elijah Robinson

According to multiple sources, Elijah Robinson is expected to be kept on Elko’s staff for the upcoming college football season, with the potential for an elevation to the defensive coordinator role. This news reportedly received a unanimously positive reaction from Texas A&M players.

Robinson and Elko have a history at the program dating back to the 2018 season and have established a familiarity with each other. While there have been a lot of coaching staff changes at Texas A&M since Elko left, Robinson is one of the few names he previously worked with.

Mike Elko is expected to start lining up his new coaching staff at Texas A&M in the next few months. The fates of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin at the program are uncertain, and a decision is expected to be made soon.