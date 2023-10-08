The Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Fadil Diggs is finally getting the opportunity to make a real impact on the team as a starter. The redshirt junior has been on the Aggies roster since 2020 but redshirted his freshman season. He got limited playing time over the next two years but has now played in five out of six games for the Aggies this season.

Apart from his ability on the gridiron, fans have developed an interest in Fadil Diggs because of his name. His name does ring a bell. You might wonder: Is he related to the Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs? We provide an answer below.

Is Fadil Diggs related to Stefon Diggs?

Fadil Diggs is not related to Stefon Diggs. Although they share the same last name, the two do not have any known familial relationship and are not brothers, as many may think. Fadil is from East Camden, New Jersey, while Stefon was born in Alexandria, Virginia.

Fadil Diggs attended Woodrow Wilson High School and played high school football. In 2019, he won the Gatorade Player of the Year Award for New Jersey and was ranked among the top 10 prospects in New Jersey. He committed to the Texas A&M Aggies and enrolled in the school in 2020.

Stefon does have biological brothers who are also football players, however. His brothers are Darez and Trevon Diggs. Darez played for the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers. Trevon, on the other hand, played for the Alabama Crimson Tide as a cornerback. He was drafted as the 51st overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 NFL draft.

Stefon played college football for the Maryland Terrapins before the Minnesota Vikings drafted him in the 2015 NFL draft. As a young boy of 14, the responsibility of looking after his brothers fell on his shoulders after his father, Aron Diggs, passed away. This also influenced his decision to attend college somewhere close to his home.

Stefon Diggs enrolled at Maryland in 2012. As a true freshman, he played in 11 out of the Terrapins’ 12 games, only missing one game because of an ankle injury. A season-ending injury cut his season short in 2013 after seven games. In his third and final season with the Terrapins, he was the team’s leader in receptions, with 62 receptions for 792 yards and five touchdowns.

Although injuries plagued his college career, Stefon Diggs remained a standout player for the Terrapins before going to the NFL.