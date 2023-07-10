Is former Florida Gators QB Jalen Kitna in prison? The latest on the child p*rnography case and whether Jon Kitna's son is heading to jail

Five felony child pornography charges related to the arrest of Jalen Kitna were dropped in Gainesville, Florida, on Wednesday. This is after the former Florida Gators quarterback reached a plea agreement with the court.

The 19-year-old son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna was arrested in November 2022 by Gainesville Police Department. He was subsequently placed in the Alachua County jail and was released on $80,000 bail the next day.

The arrest took place after the police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip indicated that a user, suspected to be Kitna, was sharing child sexual abuse material through his Discord account.

Kitna entered a plea of no contest to two charges of disorderly conduct, both classified as second-degree misdemeanors. Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Susan Miller-Jones sentenced him to one year of probation, but he will not serve any jail time.

Jalen Kitna apologizes for his act

Speaking after the court session on Wednesday, Jalen Kitna showed remorse for his actions. The quarterback apologized to his family and loved ones, also acknowledging their support during what was a difficult period.

“I want to start off by apologizing to my family, my friends and those that care about me. Their support through this whole ordeal has meant a lot to me. The hardest thing about this whole process has been seeing how it’s affected them."

He also claimed that he's had a lot to learn from his experience in the past few months. This, he said, will be crucial in moving on with his life.

“The valuable lessons that I’ve learned through this whole deal have been very helpful. I’m looking forward to applying those things and moving forward.”

Kitna's attorney, Ron Kozlowski, also spoke on the verdict given by the court. He expressed his satisfaction with the judgment and believes it offers the quarterback a golden opportunity to take the next step.

“What we’ve got here today is a result that’s fair, and the right result. Obviously, the state agrees, and we feel good about that. This is going to give Jalen an opportunity to move on to the next step, whatever that is.”

What’s next for Jalen Kitna?

After his arrest, Jalen Kitna was promptly dismissed from the Florida Gators. He committed to the program in 2021 and had limited participation of only four games as a red-shirt freshman in the 2022 college football season.

With Kitna banned from the University of Florida campus until November 2025, enrolling in another university is obviously a good option going forward. This allows him to continue with his football career.

