Georgia had the top spot in the College Football Playoff ranking ahead of the SEC Championship game against Alabama during the weekend. However, following the loss to the Crimson Tide on Saturday, the chances of the Bulldogs making the playoffs have fallen drastically.

Ahead of the 2023 college football season, the Bulldogs were widely considered the favorites for the national title, with many giving them the chance for a three-peat. They lived up to that by leading the AP Poll throughout the regular season. However, the story might change following the disappointing result on Saturday.

Is Georgia out of the playoffs? Analyzing the current scenario

There are no certainties in regards to the fate of Georgia making it to the College Football Playoff. However, there's no doubt that the chances for the Bulldogs are now low considering the result of the SEC title game. As it stands, it’s highly unlikely that Kirby Smart’s team will make it.

There's been intense competition for the four playoff spots this season, as four teams, including Georgia, ended the regular season unbeaten. However, only the Bulldogs haven't gone on to secure their conference crown, which makes the playoff chances very tiny at the moment.

Washington became the Pac-12 champion with a win over Oregon on Friday; Michigan won the Big Ten Championship game with a shutout victory against Iowa on Saturday; and Florida State defeated Louisville during the weekend to claim the Atlantic Coast Conference title.

What bowl game will Georgia play in 2023?

With Georgia not likely participating in the College Football Playoff, a New Year's Six bowl is obviously waiting for the Bulldogs in 2023. There's been a lot of projection among college football analysts on which bowl game Kirby Smart and his team will play in.

The majority of analysts already projected the Bulldogs to play in the Peach Bowl against the third-best team in the Big Ten, Penn State. However, some others are seeing the Bulldogs playing the Orange Bowl against the top-ranked ACC team not in the CFP, which is most likely Louisville.

Who are the likely top four teams for the CFP?

As it stands, Michigan is expected to lead the College Football Playoff ranking after the Big Ten championship victory. They will be followed by Washington and Florida State, who also won the Pac-12 and ACC championships, respectively.

The last spot is expected to go to either Alabama or Texas, who also won the SEC and Big 12 championships, respectively. However, the likely option is Alabama, considering the prowess of the SEC. Nonetheless, the Longhorns beating the Crimson Tide in the regular season might also play in.

With Washington, and Michigan expected to be locks for the top four, which two teams get picked between the Longhorns , Alabama, FSU, and Georgia will more than likely than not. The committee will reveal the final ranking on Sunday, Dec.3.