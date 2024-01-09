Is J.J. McCarthy a Christian? What we know about Michigan QB's religious beliefs

After losing to TCU in last season’s Fiesta Bowl, Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy vowed to carry his school back to the College Football Playoff semifinal. This time, he’s playing in the 2024 CFP National Championship Game after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl.

While he leads the offense of college football’s top-ranked team, the junior knows he’s more than just an athlete. Grounded by his Christian beliefs, he uses his platform to serve others.

J.J. McCarthy was raised in a Christian household

According to TheThaiger.com’s Jamie Cartwright, J.J. McCarthy is a practicing Christian. However, his denomination or church affiliation remains unknown. During his formative and childhood years in Illinois, it has been his way of life with his parents, Jim and Megan.

Some of his tweets manifest his faith. He tweeted Philippians 4:13 (I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me), featuring him as a college prospect surrounded by the logos of schools that tried recruiting him. McCarthy went to Michigan six years after Jim Harbaugh became the program’s head coach.

Likewise, he has taken pride in being his brother’s keeper by donating some of his NIL money to hospitals and charitable causes. He supported five children’s hospitals during the 2021 season, including Michigan State’s Hurley’s Children’s Hospital and the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital of Ann Arbor.

A year later, he generously donated to Indiana’s Riley Hospital for Children, the Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital, and even rival Ohio State’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital. His Smiley Face Items also benefitted JJ For The Kids Foundation, which supports Michigan’s Oxford Strong Fund and Chad Tough Foundation.

The Save the Children of Ukraine, Chicago’s Misericordia Heart of Mercy, and Best Buddies Program of Northwest Indiana also benefitted from J.J. McCarthy’s foundation.

It’s off to the NFL for J.J. McCarthy

The National Championship caps off J.J. McCarthy’s college football career, and he will gear for the NFL Draft. Aside from the title, he also helped the Wolverines win three Big Ten Conference championships and made an All-Big Ten team twice.

He was also the 2024 Rose Bowl’s Offensive MVP, finishing with 17 completions for 221 yards and three touchdowns against Alabama. McCarthy is 27-1 as Michigan’s starter over the last two seasons.

The team signing him will get a proven winner with maturity beyond his years. His faith has helped him become a man of principle on and off the football field.