Is J.J. McCarthy going to the draft? Exploring Michigan QB's potential landing spots

J.J. McCarthy, a former Michigan quarterback, is one of the top prospects in the NFL Draft and the top sleeper in the April 2024 quarterback draft class.

The national championship-winning quarterback helped Michigan to its first national championship since 1997 and a 15-0 record. Last month, he declared for the NFL Draft.

What are the chances of Michigan quarterback McCarthy entering the draft? Let's take a closer look at potential teams that could draft him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Is J.J. McCarthy going to the draft?

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, McCarthy has decided to attend the NFL Combine to throw in front of evaluators at the NFL’s scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Expand Tweet

The 2024 NFL Combine kicks off Tuesday with team meetings and medical exams. Thursday marks the first day of on-field workouts. The rest of the league’s quarterbacks will take the field on Saturday at 1:00 pm ET.

McCarthy is projected to go in the first or second round of the draft, according to mock drafts. He has an impressive college record, winning 29 of his 30 games as a starter.

Brady Quinn, a former NFL player, reckons McCarthy could be drafted by a team within the top-10 picks.

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy's potential landing spots

Former QB McCarthy of the Michigan Wolverines makes a heart with his hands.

According to FantasyPoints.com's Brett Whitefield, the Chicago Bears may trade with the Carolina Panthers to get the first pick and select McCarthy. However, Eric Edholm from the NFL predicts that McCarthy may be selected as the 19th pick by the Los Angeles Rams.

CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson's latest mock draft shows McCarthy being selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 13 overall pick.

Last season, McCarthy threw for 2,991 passing yards, the fourth-highest single-season total in Michigan history. He also threw 22 touchdowns for the second straight year and added 202 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Also Read: J.J. McCarthy Draft Projection: 3 best NFL landing spots for Michigan’s QB