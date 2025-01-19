Is J.T. Tuimoloau playing in the CFP National championship? Ohio State DE's status explored

J.T. Tuimoloau is a key component in Ohio State's defense. The standout defensive end is having his best season as a Buckeye and will have the chance to end his college career with a bang.

Hence, let's examine the defensive end's availability ahead of the National Championship game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Is J.T. Tuimoloau playing in the CFP National championship?

Yes. According to Spun by Athlon Sports, J.T. Tuimoloau has declared himself for the big game.

The star defensive end told reporters that his ankle is doing great, and he expects to play on Monday. This is great news for the Ohio State fan base as he hurt his ankle in the Cotton Bowl.

How did J.T. perform in the CFP semifinals?

J.T. Tuimoloau had a stellar game against the Texas Longhorns and was at his disruptive best against Quinn Ewers and Co. The Buckeyes pressured the Longhorns QB1 relentlessly, and there was little Texas' offensive line could do.

He ended the contest with a stat line of seven total tackles (three solo and four assisted) and 1.5 sacks. He did all of this despite rolling his ankle in the first half of the game.

Who will be Ohio State Buckeyes starting defensive ends for the CFP National Championship?

J.T. and Jack Sawyer will start at defensive end for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the CFP National Championship game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Both players are in their senior year and will look to take advantage of their experience in the big game.

Jack Sawyer is fresh off an iconic scoop and score against the Texas Longhorns. He'll enter this game to close out his college football career with a bang. Expect him to use his experience to pressure Riley Leonard in the Notre Dame pocket.

