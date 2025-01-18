Jack Sawyer NFL draft stock: Ohio State DE's potential landing spots explored ahead of CFP National Championship

Jack Sawyer's legacy is solidified, regardless of the outcome of Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Ohio State edge rusher and Pickerington North product was projected to be an early-round pick in last year’s NFL draft but opted instead to remain in Columbus for his senior season.

While he and the Buckeyes didn’t achieve two of their three biggest goals—beating Michigan and winning a Big Ten Championship — the final objective lies ahead in Atlanta.

Jack Sawyer NFL Draft projection

Bleacher Report NFL scout Matt Holder tabs Jack Sawyer as a third-round prospect. It’s possible his performances during the College Football Playoff could boost his stock, especially considering how the Ohio State defense has performed against some of the nation’s best teams.

Sawyer has also proven to come up with big plays when they're most needed. His strip sack of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers helped seal a Cotton Bowl semifinal win last Friday, and he also had what would’ve been remembered as a legendary red-zone interception against Michigan had the Buckeyes won that game.

Sawyer has totaled 56 stops, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and that aforementioned interception this season.

Here are Jack Sawyer's potential landing spots in the NFL

Teams that could use Jack Sawyer

#1. New England Patriots

No Patriots player totaled more than five sacks this season — Keion White and Deatrich Wise Jr. tied for the team lead with that number. New England had the fewest sacks in the NFL, posting just 28 as a team.

Josh Uche had 11.5 sacks for the Patriots in 2022 but was traded to Kansas City earlier this season. New England's most consistent sack-getter in recent memory, Matthew Judon, had 28 combined sacks in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The Patriots traded him to Atlanta before this season.

#2. Cincinnati Bengals

Outside of Trey Hendrickson, the Bengals don’t have much in terms of pass rushers. Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks this season. He has one year left on his deal in Cincinnati, and it’s not a certainty the historically frugal franchise will reward him with a new contract.

The Bengals might want to prepare for a future without Hendrickson, and adding Jack Sawyer would help bolster their pass rush.

#3. Carolina Panthers

One of Carolina’s top sack-getters this season was aging defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, which indicates the Panthers need to get younger at the position.

Sawyer would bolster a unit that posted the fourth-fewest sacks in the league this year.

