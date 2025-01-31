Is Jalen Milroe playing in Senior Bowl? Looking at Alabama QB's availability

With three practice days at the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl wrapping up on Thursday, NFL scouts had a crucial window to evaluate top draft prospects like Jalen Milroe in a competitive setting. The spotlight was on the quarterbacks, particularly Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe.

Milroe, coming off an inconsistent season in a new system with the Crimson Tide, faces a pivotal week in Mobile. A strong performance could elevate his stock and separate him from the second tier of quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Is Jalen Milroe playing today in the Senior Bowl?

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe - Source: Imagn

Milroe will play in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. EST. After a week of practices, his performance peaked on the final day, catching the attention of NFL scouts. Although he struggled early, Milroe grew more confident and accurate, showing notable improvement by Thursday.

The Alabama Crimson Tide fell short of a College Football Playoff berth this season, under new coach Kalen DeBoer. Despite this, Milroe enters the NFL draft with strong regard from his team. The Senior Bowl, a crucial final step for his college career, will play a pivotal role in his NFL evaluation.

Jalen Milroe's performance at Senior Bowl practice

Milroe (4) throws the ball - Source: Imagn

Milroe's performance at Senior Bowl practice has sparked mostly positive reviews, but his accuracy remains a major concern.

Despite showing impressive mobility, which could help him extend plays and mitigate common miscommunications in all-star games, Milroe's struggles with short- to intermediate-range throws have been glaring.

He consistently misses his targets by wide margins, a critical flaw that scouts are closely monitoring. According to Sporting News, some observers believe that the game’s pace is overwhelming for him, contributing to growing frustration.

Milroe had once been considered a potential top-five NFL draft pick, but his accuracy issues have caused his draft stock to slide, while competitors like Jaxson Dart have gained momentum.

However, Milroe’s future evaluation could change following the NFL Scouting Combine and the Senior Bowl game. Analyst Todd McShay of The Ringer highlighted Milroe's accuracy problems but also praised his physical attributes. To succeed at the next level, Milroe must address his accuracy issues if he hopes to fulfill his potential.

