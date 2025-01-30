When Jalen Milroe succeeded Bryce Young as Alabama's quarterback, the expectation was that by the time he graduated at the end of the 2024 season, he'd develop into a top signal-caller, have a national championship win under his belt and continue the program's incredible run of producing elite quarterbacks who are picked early in the NFL draft. However, those predictions did not come true.

Alabama did not win a national championship during Milroe's time at the university and wasn't among the 12 teams selected for the expanded College Football Playoffs. The quarterback, who declared for the 2025 NFL draft, isn't high on most teams' draft boards. However, one franchise has showcased interest in his services.

The Miami Dolphins spoke with Milroe about his interest in being the franchise's backup quarterback behind Alabama alum Tua Tagovailoa. Milroe is seemingly open to the prospect, as Miami Herald's Isaiah Smalls reported that talks between the player and the franchise "went well."

While Milroe isn't averse to starting his NFL career as a backup, fans on social media were shocked that the Crimson Tide star had such little faith in his ability that he was willing to sit behind a relatively young quarterback:

However, some fans believe the Dolphins would be an ideal landing spot for the former Alabama quarterback:

"Excellent fit for him! Time to develop his craft I think is the move. Playing behind Tua also means there’s a chance he sees some game action from time to time," @TSP_Kevin wrote.

"Not a bad gig, Tua is fragile he’ll get his chances in Miami!" @PrincipalTiger said.

"That’s a guaranteed 5 starts a year and a playoff start every 3 years behind Tua," @capswiznatskins added.

Tua Tagovailoa Injury History: Jalen Milroe could see the field a lot in rookie year

Since entering the league in 2020, Tagovailoa has started 62 games for the Dolphins. He has missed 20 games due to injuries, an average of four per season. In his five-year career, he has played in every game of a season only once.

Given how often he is sidelined, Miami will be wise to invest in a solid backup quarterback. Getting Jalen Milroe in potentially the second round or later could prove to be a sound decision.

While being a backup quarterback to a 27-year-old quarterback on a $212 million contract may not be the ideal start, the Dolphins are arguably an ideal fit on paper for the former Alabama star.

