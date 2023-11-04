Is Jalon Daniels Playing Today vs Iowa State? Kansas QB status explored

The Kansas Jayhawks have spent the majority of the season without their top quarterback, Jalon Daniels. The 21-year-old quarterback joined the Jayhawks in 2020 and became the team's starting quarterback when Jason Bean was injured in 2021.

Last season, Jason Daniels led Kansas to their best start (3-0) since 2009. However, he suffered a shoulder injury, causing him to miss a couple of games. Daniels had 2,014 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes in nine games in 2022.

He returned as a starter this campaign as well. But Daniels has missed most of the season because of a consistent problem with his back. So what is his status for the Week 10 clash against Iowa State?

Is Jalon Daniels playing against Iowa State?

At the moment, there is no confirmation whether Jalon Daniels will be on the field in week 10. However, during a recent news conference, Kansas coach Lance Leipold discussed the quarterback's status but did not provide any clear thoughts on his availability.

"We're not at the point, OK? I'll just say that. We're not at that point yet to decide that. He works at it everyday. Some days are better than the others. And when Jalon Daniels is healthy, Jalon is the quarterback, Ok?," Leipold said.

If Jalon Daniels doesn't start against Iowa State, then the Kansas Jayhawks will continue with Jason Bean, who was QB1 in 2021 prior to his injury. After missing out on the season opener against Missouri State, Daniels returned to play against Missouri, Nevada and BYU.

But after the Week 4 contest with the Cougars, he reaggravated his back injury once more and has been rehabilitating ever since. Last weekend, Jason Bean played the game against Oklahoma, leading Kansas to a 38-33 win. If the responsibility falls on his shoulders once again, can he repeat this performance against Iowa State?

Details of the Kansas vs Iowa State game of Week 10

The Kansas vs. Iowa State game is slated to kick off at around 7 p.m. ET today. It will be played at Jack Trice Stadium, the home turf of the Iowa State Cyclones.

The game will be televised by the ESPN Network, and fans can stream the game on the FuboTV app as well.