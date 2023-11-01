Kansas vs. Iowa State prediction, odds, and picks - November 4 | NCAAF season 2023

The Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) head to Iowa State to play the Cyclones (5-3) on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Kansas is coming off a 38-33 upset win over Oklahoma to return to the win column after losing to Oklahoma State. The Cyclones, meanwhile, are coming off a 30-18 win over the Baylor Bears on the road.

Kansas vs. Iowa State: Game Details

Fixture: Kansas Jayhawks (6-2) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (5-3)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Kansas vs. Iowa State: Betting Odds

Spread

Kansas +2.5 (-105)

Iowa State -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Kansas +120

Iowa State -142

Total

Over 54 (-108)

Under 54 (-112)

Kansas vs. Iowa State: Picks

The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off an emotional win over the Oklahoma Sooners last week and now go on the road as underdogs to play Iowa State. In this game, I like running back Devin Neal to go over his rushing yards. Neal is coming off a game where he ran for 112 yards and Kansas will go back to the ground game here against the Cyclones.

Iowa, meanwhile, is led by quarterback Rocco Becht and I like the QB to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns against Kansas. The Jayhawks' defense gives up their fair share of points, and they have allowed opposing quarterbacks to go over his number in two of their last three games. Becht has gone over 1.5 in two of his last four games.

Kansas vs. Iowa State: Head-to-head

The Kansas Jayhawks have had the upper hand in this all-time series as they lead the Cyclones 51-45-6. The Jayhawks also snapped a seven-game losing streak last year with a 14-11 win.

Kansas vs. Iowa State: Prediction

Kansas stunned Oklahoma last week and getting them as underdogs here is the way to go. Iowa does have a solid defense, but Kansas' offense has been solid this year and doesn't look like they will be slowed down by the Cyclones.

Prediction: Kansas wins by a field goal in a back-and-forth game.

