Is Jim Harbaugh going to the NFL? Exploring Michigan HC's pro options amid sign-stealing scandal

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is no stranger to flirting with NFL teams for head coaching jobs, and the sign-stealing scandal that has engulfed the Wolverines might be the perfect excuse to finally jump the ship.

When the question of the NFL was brought up last month, Harbaugh had a straightforward answer:

"My wife, dad or brother, the people I trust the most, would be the only individuals that I would speak with regarding my future, and we have not had that conversation."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The sign-stealing investigation could be a game changer since a report by the Wall Street Journal claimed that Michigan's new contract on the table for Harbaugh had been rescinded.

The Michigan coach has been linked to the vacant Las Vegas Raiders head coach job after coach Josh McDaniels was fired on Tuesday.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, if Harbaugh accepts a position in the NFL, he will be required to serve any potential penalty imposed due to the sign-stealing probe.

However, there's no indication that he's considering leaving for the NFL yet, with the Wolverines in a prime position to win both the conference and national championships.

Expand Tweet

The analysts have their say on Jim Harbaugh

The situation Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh are facing has elicited a mixed response from different quarters. The latest analyst to weigh in on the issue was ESPN's Paul Finebaum on the most recent episode of "Get Up."

Expand Tweet

“Two weeks ago, I sat here with you and made the biggest mistake of my professional career: I gave Jim Harbaugh the benefit of the doubt,” Finebaum said. “Never again. I thought it was too early to come down on him. It’s not too early anymore. It’s actually getting very late for him.”

Finebaum gave his opinion on what should happen to Harbaugh and what would happen were he to ditch Michigan for the NFL.

“I mean, this is a disgusting story with every revelation which happens every single day of the week,” Finebaum said. “And the fact that the Big Ten has not done anything yet is inexcusable. That’s the only mechanism to stop this train, and quite frankly, a lot of people think it should be stopped.

“It’s up to Tony Pettiti, the new Big Ten commissioner, to step in. They’re the only people with jurisdiction. The NCAA could be looking at this for the rest of our lives, and as far as whether Jim Harbaugh goes to the NFL, that’s really up to NFL franchises whether or not they want to get in business with this guy right now.”

Whatever happens to the Michigan Wolverines and, ultimately, Jim Harbaugh, it will be interesting to observe whether the coach will ditch the Wolverines for the relative safety of the NFL shores.