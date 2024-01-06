Speculation over Jim Harbaugh’s future at Michigan remains one of the hottest topics in the world of college football. The Wolverines coach has been linked to a return to the NFL over the years following a previous stint with the San Francisco 49ers. However, this hasn't become a reality.

Nonetheless, Harbaugh continues to harbor the intention to return to the professional stage, holding a strong ambition to win a Super Bowl. With the Wolverines set to play against Washington in the National Championship game, his future afterward continues to generate a lot of talk.

Is Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan after the CFP National Championship?

Going by all indications, Jim Harbaugh is expected to end his time at Michigan following the conclusion of the national title game for a return to the NFL. Despite having a mega-contract on the table from the Wolverines, analysts believe the coach won't be staying in Ann Arbor.

During an appearance on "Get Up" on Wednesday, Paul Finebaum expressed the belief that Harbaugh's tenure at Michigan is coming to an end. The seasoned ESPN analyst thinks that the Wolverines' coach will depart the program after the National Championship game.

“It’s pretty simple. If you have a shot at four NFL franchises and they’re coveting you and then, on the other hand, you’re facing the NCAA after you accomplished everything you set out to do, it’s a very easy answer. He is leaving Michigan after next Monday night,” Finebaum said.

Has Jim Harbaugh won a national championship as a coach?

Jim Harbaugh has had a brilliant coaching career on the college football landscape, working across programs like San Diego, Stanford and Michigan. However, the coach hasn't won the national championship.

Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to the CFP over the last three seasons, but they lost the last two at the semifinal stage to Georgia and TCU in 2021 and 2022 respectively. The 2023 edition is undoubtedly a brilliant chance for the program to seal its first national title since 1998.

Where is Jim Harbaugh coaching next season?

What looks likely is that we will be seeing Harbaugh handling an NFL next season. The coach is eventually set to achieve his dream of returning to the professional stage.

For now, it's unclear which team Harbaugh will be handling. However, he's been linked to NFL teams like the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders.