Is Jordan Travis out for the season? Exploring FSU QB's availability after Week 12 setback

Jordan Travis entered Week 11 as one of the candidates to win the Heisman Trophy.

He was in the midst of a great season, leading the Florida State Seminoles to a 10-0 record. Travis had thrown for 2735 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and just two interceptions while completing 64.1% of his passes. He added 176 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 73 carries.

Travis completed two of four passes for 21 yards in the first quarter of the No.4-ranked Seminoles' eventual 58-13 victory over the North Alabama Lions. However, on his first rushing attempt of the game, which went for 16 yards, he suffered a gruesome injury to his lower leg.

Take a look at his status for the remainder of the season as Florida State looks to remain in contention for the College Football Playoff.

Is Jordan Travis out for the season?

There has not been an official update on Jordan Travis' status for the remainder of the season. Despite this, the result of the unfortunate play appears to be a season-ending leg injury. It is likely that he has taken the last snap of his six-year collegiate career.

The Florida State Seminoles have at least two games remaining on their schedule. They will face the Florida Gators next week before taking on the Louisville Cardinals in the ACC Championship Game.

Even if they win both games, it is unclear how the College Football Playoff Selection Committee will handle their postseason hopes.

The Seminoles would be one of at most four undefeated teams. This is assuming the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and No. 5-ranked Washington Huskies win out. It also assumes that the winner of next week's matchup between the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines claims the Big Ten.

Despite this, there will certainly be a case to be made that there could be a more deserving one-loss team than an undefeated team without their star quarterback.

Florida State will likely hope for a chaotic ending to the season, in which it is the only, or one of two, undefeated teams.

The Bulldogs will face the No. 8-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game. Meanwhile, the Huskies will face the No.6-ranked Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Elsewhere, the winner of the Buckeyes-Wolverines matchup will face the No. 16-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game.

If one or more of those teams struggle, and backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker plays well, the Seminoles will likely secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, even if they do play into January, it is unlikely that Jordan Travis will return.