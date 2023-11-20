Urban Meyer articulated the significance of the Ohio State football rivalry game. Next week, the Buckeyes will face the Michigan Wolverines. It is the final game of the season for both teams and holds quite significant value for the fate of the Big 10 championship game.

Mayer's reaction to the rivalry game hype between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines was frank. He has coached in this game and understands the strain this game can bring.

Here is what Urban Meyer said about the rivalry game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines, which this year has effectively become the Big 10 East Championship game.

“The rivalry game at Ohio State is the world. It's not a big week. It's not a big month. It's not a big game. It's a way of life," Meyers told Big Ten Football," Mayer said.

The Ohio native coached the Buckeyes to a national championship title and three Big Ten titles from 2012 to 2018. During his time there, he faced Michigan seven times and won each of those games. Recently, Urban Meyer had to shut down the rumors of him saying that a coach couldn't survive at Ohio State after losing to an interim coach.

The Michigan Wolverines will be without their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, who accepted a three-game suspension from the Big Ten in the sign-stealing controversy. Sherrone Moore is the interim head coach in Harbaugh's absence and has led his team to two wins since the head coach got sidelined.

The records of both teams suggest that it would be a mouth-watering game.

Ohio State vs Michigan: The virtual Big Ten East Championship game

The Big Ten East title will be decided in the final game of the season, since both Ohio State and Michigan had perfect records entering the game. The rivals have had a tremendous season on the field, and topping it off with a rivalry triumph and a position in the Big Ten championship game would be very appealing.

Ohio State has faced Michigan 117 times in history and trails the head-to-head record 51-60-6. And the Wolverines are on a two-game winning streak against the Buckeyes, having won the 2021 and 2022 fixtures. Can Ohio State snap them out of it?