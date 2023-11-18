Urban Meyer shuts down rumors of him brewing Ohio State vs Michigan rivalry amid Jim Harbaugh's suspension: "Complete nonsense. Never said this"

Urban Meyer has shut down the rumors of him brewing up the rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State. The Wolverines are going to be without their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, when they take on the Buckeyes next week due to his suspension. As a result, several theories circulated around the internet, among which a Meyer quote for Ohio State's Ryan Day caught instant fire online.

According to a Michigan Insider, the former Ohio State head coach Meyer had called the Ohio State-Michigan game a must-win one for the Buckeyes.

He was reported to have suggested that losing to an interim coach wouldn't sit well for Day and his staff. But Meyer took to social media to refute the claims and said that he would never say that about the Buckeyes.

Here is the quote that has been attributed to Urban Meyer ahead of the Ohio State-Michigan Week 13 clash and his response to it.

“I love Ryan Day, I do. But with Jim Harbaugh not coaching, this is a must win game vs. Michigan. You don’t survive as the coach at Ohio State if you lose to an interim coach. That’s just the way it is,” James Yoder quoted Meyer having said on the Big Ten network.

Urban Meyer responded to it on X, calling it complete nonsense. The former Buckeyes HC said that he never said those words and never would.

“Complete nonsense. Never said this, never would. Go Bucks,” Meyer said.

Both teams have a game each to navigate before they face off against each other in what promises to be a mouth-watering clash. And with all the distractions going on in the Wolverines program, the Buckeyes have a chance to stop their winning run.

Is Urban Meyer backing Ryan Day's team against Jim Harbaugh-less Michigan?

Urban Meyer did end his response to the rumors with ‘Go Bucks’. Also, Ohio State could become the team that stops Michigan's winning run on the last day of the regular season.

Both teams are unbeaten going into week 12 and if they win their respective games this weekend, their clash next week would effectively turn into the Big Ten East Championship game.

Jim Harbaugh cannot coach his team until the regular season is over due to his suspension in the sign-stealing controversy. The Wolverines will be led by interim head coach Sherrone Moore.