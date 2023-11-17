Jim Harbaugh Big Ten suspension: Why did Michigan accept 3-game ban?

Last week, the Big Ten announced that Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2023 college football regular season. The 59-year-old faced the punishment amid the program's sign-stealing scandal, which has tarnished their run so far.

Michigan initially filed an appeal against Harbaugh's suspension, requesting a temporary restraining order. However, the Wolverines were unable to have their head coach on the sidelines against Penn State in Week 11.

On Wednesday, Michigan announced that it accepted Harbaugh's three-game suspension to return the focus to its student-athletes and their performance on the field. A statement from the university read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"This morning, the University, Coach Harbaugh, and the Big Ten resolved their pending litigation. The Conference agreed to close its investigation, and the University and Coach Harbaugh agreed to accept the three-game suspension. Coach Harbaugh, with the University's support, decided to accept this sanction to return the focus to our student-athletes and their performance on the field."

Expand Tweet

In return, the Big Ten also closed the investigation, and the case has been dismissed.

The Wolverines are currently joint-top of the B10 East with Ohio State. Both teams have a 10-0 record heading into Week 12.

However, Michigan will be without Harbaugh on the sidelines in the Week 12 game at Maryland and in the regular-season finale against rival Ohio State. Sherrone Moore will serve as the interim head coach for the Wolverines for the rest of the season.

Jim Harbaugh's net worth: How much is the Michigan Wolverines head coach worth in 2023?

Michigan Wolverines HC Jim Harbaugh

According to reports, Jim Harbaugh's net worth is estimated at around $35 million in 2023. He has made a small fortune thanks to his coaching career.

Harbaugh also made a good amount of money as an NFL quarterback. He had stints with the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, San Diego Chargers, Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers from 1987 to 2001.

Harbaugh has been serving as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines since 2015 and has managed a 74-25 record with them so far.