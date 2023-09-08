Is Jordan Travis a senior? A breakdown of the Florida State QB's academic career

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is currently one of the most experienced players in college football. Travis chose to return for his final season of college football eligibility over a potential move to the NFL in the draft.

His appearance in the Seminoles' season opener against LSU marked the sixth straight season in college football. This naturally raises the question, how is he still eligible to play college football? Is he a senior?

Travis is no longer a university undergraduate student. He earned his bachelor's degree in 2022 from Florida State University. However, he is still in his senior college football season. A closer look at his playing and academic career will reveal the reason.

Travis enrolled at the University of Louisville in 2018 on an athletic scholarship to play football. However, he only played three games for the Louisville Cardinals throughout the season. Therefore, it counted as a redshirt season for him. After the 2018 college football season, Travis announced his transfer to Florida State.

He only appeared for the Seminoles four times in his first season at Florida State, making his second redshirt season. He finally began getting playing time in the 2020 season when he played eight games for Florida State, starting six out of the eight. He got more playing time in 2021, starting nine out of ten. He started all 13 games he played for the Seminoles in 2022.

Jordan Travis' college career and importance to the Florida State Seminoles

During his college playing career, Jordan Travis has posted 6,301 passing yards for 50 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He has rushed an additional 1,822 yards for 25 touchdowns. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell will count on Travis' experience and capability as the Seminoles compete for the ACC title this season.

In the season opener against LSU, Travis proved his worth again, completing 23 out of 31 pass attempts. He passed for 342 yards and four touchdowns as the Seminoles overwhelmed the LSU Tigers.

As Norvell's men take a step further in their season tomorrow in their matchup against Southern Miss, Travis will be playing a pivotal role again.