Is Justin Frye leaving Ohio State for the Arizona Cardinals? Buckeyes OL's recent NFL rumors explored

Ohio State offensive line coach Justin Frye is reportedly set to leave for the NFL. The news broke Saturday morning, just a day after the Dallas Cowboys had hired former Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams as their offensive coordinator.

Frye becomes the second Buckeyes assistant to depart this offseason, signaling more potential changes within the coaching staff.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Is Justin Frye leaving Ohio State for the Arizona Cardinals?

Justin Frye is leaving Ohio State to join the Arizona Cardinals as their new offensive line coach, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. After three seasons as Ohio State's offensive line coach and associate head coach for offense, Frye is making his NFL debut.

Trending

Expand Tweet

His move reunites him with former Buckeyes left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., now a key player for the Cardinals. Frye's departure leaves Ohio State searching for a new offensive line coach ahead of the 2025 season — another challenge for head coach Ryan Day, who also lost defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Penn State.

During his tenure, Frye helped develop NFL talents like Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones while playing a crucial role in Ohio State’s success. His impact on the Buckeyes' offensive front will be felt as the program navigates its coaching transitions.

Three potential replacements for Justin Frye as Ohio State’s offensive line coach

With Ohio State parting ways with offensive line coach Justin Frye, the search for his replacement is underway. According to Eleven Warriors, three logical candidates could step in if they’re interested in the role.

Kevin Wilson

Former Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Wilson, who most recently served as Tulsa’s coach, is without a job after his tenure ended in November.

He has deep ties to Ohio State, not only from his time as the Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator but also through his son, Toby, a walk-on offensive lineman for the past four years.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Kevin Wilson - Source: Imagn

Wilson's experience and familiarity with the program make him a strong contender.

LeCharles Bentley

Former Ohio State star and offensive line developer and a former All-American center and Rimington Trophy winner at Ohio State, Bentley has built a stellar reputation as a developer of offensive linemen at both the college and NFL levels.

Expand Tweet

Bentley's expertise and Buckeyes pedigree would make him a home-run hire for Ryan Day.

Joe Rudolph

Notre Dame offensive line coach Rudolph, now coaching at Notre Dame, has a history at Ohio State, where he worked as a graduate assistant from 2004-06. He has been exploring new opportunities, recently interviewing for the Chicago Bears’ offensive line coach position.

Notre Dame offensive lineman coach Joe Rudolph - Source: Imagn

If Rudolph's open to a return, he could be a solid option for the Buckeyes. Ohio State’s next offensive line coach will play a crucial role in shaping the Buckeyes’ front five.

Also Read: Justin Frye expected to leave Ohio State for NFL job

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place