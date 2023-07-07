Kansas Jayhawks Jalon Daniels is one of the more interesting quarterback prospects from the 2024 NFL Draft class. There are a lot of interesting quarterback options to take a look at that could be competing to be selected in the draft.

But who are some of the top QBs that are going to be in battle with Jalon Daniels and where does he rank in terms of the position?

Caleb Williams, USC Trojans

If Jalon Daniels was to show up this season and not throw a single incompletion and break every record imaginable, it might still not be enough for him to surpass Caleb Williams. Williams is the top draft pick in next year's draft and should continue as the best college football player this year.

Drake Maye, North Carolina Tar Heels

Drake Maye is perhaps the second-best quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft class. He showcased his absolute cannon of an arm as he threw for over 4,300 yards with 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the Tar Heels.

Daniels has yet to showcase that same ability with his passing in order to wow some teams with a higher draft pick.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington Huskies

Michael Penix Jr. has been one of the most intriguing quarterbacks in all of college football. He played for four years with the Indiana Hoosiers before transferring to the Washington Huskies before the beginning of last season.

He finally got the chance to be a starting quarterback and did extremely well with a 65.3% completion percentage for 4,641 yards with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

This is going to be an interesting player to compare with Jalon Daniels as Penix Jr. does not have the resume behind him to push him over the top. However, it feels like Michael Penix Jr. is going to be the more favorable player for showcasing his ability to be a leader in a winning program.

Where does Jalon Daniels rank in terms of quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft?

There are a lot of talented quarterbacks that are going to be in this upcoming draft class and trying to figure out where Daniels is going to wind up is a tough task.

However, he is firmly a Day 2 quarterback for now before the new college football season kicks off. There is still plenty of time before the picks are made and Daniels can climb up the rankings with an outstanding year. It will be interesting to see how the season plays out and how the board changes.

