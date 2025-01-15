Is Marcus Freeman heading to coach the Chicago Bears? Insider weighs in on Notre Dame HC’s thought process 

Speculation is swirling about Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman potentially making the leap to the NFL with the Chicago Bears.

However, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Freeman appears content in South Bend. Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show", Schefter said:

“I have heard that Marcus Freeman is happy at Notre Dame.”

“He did sign that deal recently,” Schefter added. “I don’t know whether that’s leverage or not. I have no idea. I don’t have direct information beyond that.”

On Sunday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Bears have expressed serious interest in interviewing Freeman for their vacant head coach position. Pelissero added:

“The Bears have done extensive research for months on Marcus Freeman,” Pelissero said. “He’s only 39 years old, and it would not shock if at some point he at least considers going to the NFL.”

Despite the rumors, Freeman’s recent four-year contract extension with Notre Dame — keeping him under contract through 2030 — suggests he isn’t in a hurry to leave. ESPN’s Heather Dinich confirmed the extension, which strengthens the Fighting Irish’s commitment to their head coach.

The Bears’ coaching search follows the firing of Matt Eberflus in November after a disappointing 4-8 start. Interim coach Thomas Brown, who guided the team to a 5-12 finish, will not return to the role. Chicago is now exploring options, with Freeman among the top names linked to the vacancy.

Marcus Freeman established himself as one of the most respected football coaches

Marcus Freeman, a former linebacker for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2004 to 2008, was drafted by the Bears in the fifth round of the 2009 NFL draft. Currently, his focus is firmly on Notre Dame, but potential interest from the Bears could spark an intriguing decision in the future.

Freeman has quickly established himself as one of America’s most respected football coaches. He took over at Notre Dame after Brian Kelly departed before the 2021 Fiesta Bowl. Under Freeman’s leadership, the Fighting Irish posted a 9-4 record in 2022, followed by 10-3 in 2023, and an impressive 14-1 so far in the 2024-25 season.

On Jan. 20, Notre Dame and Ohio State will face off in the College Football Playoff national championship game. This highly anticipated matchup marks the 16th and final game of the season for both teams and will determine the national title.

