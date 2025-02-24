Is Mason Maggs returning in 2025? Closer at Ohio State QB's NCAA eligibility

Mason Maggs joined Ohio State as an invited walk-on in the summer of 2022. Under NCAA rules, players typically receive four years of eligibility, with a potential redshirt year if they play sparingly. Although the 2020 COVID-19 season granted many athletes an extra year, Maggs arrived after that rule took effect, simplifying his eligibility timeline.

By the end of the 2024 season, Maggs will have used three seasons (2022, 2023 and 2024), leaving him at least one more for 2025.

Is Mason Maggs returning in 2025?

Mason Maggs, Ohio State’s walk-on quarterback, remains eligible to return in 2025. At this point, there’s no public indication that Maggs has redshirted. Walk-ons often see limited game action, so they rarely burn a year of eligibility unless pressed into service. Even if he has played sparingly, he remains eligible for 2025. Unless he transfers or steps away from football, he can return next season.

However, Maggs is not in Ohio State’s starting quarterback conversation. He has primarily worked on the scout team, mimicking opposing quarterbacks to help the Buckeyes prepare for games.

As Ohio State’s QB room takes shape for 2025, five-star freshman Tavien St. Clair will compete with Julian Sayin and Lincoln Kienholz for the top job. Sayin is the early favorite, but Kienholz will have a chance to challenge him, and St. Clair’s talent could make him an immediate factor.

Meanwhile, Ohio State may look to add another scholarship quarterback for depth. In recent years, the Buckeyes have brought in veteran transfers like Tristan Gebbia, Gunnar Hoak and Chris Chugunov to fill that role. If they make a similar move, Maggs would likely remain a depth piece rather than a contender for QB1.

Mason Maggs brings experience and versatility

Ryan Day watches quarterbacks Julian Sayin (10) and Mason Maggs (16) - Source: Imagn

In high school, Maggs passed for 1,786 yards and rushed for 861, showing dual-threat ability. While he won’t challenge for the starting job, he provides stability in the quarterback room. Off the field, Maggs is an accounting major and an OSU Scholar-Athlete. His father, Bob Maggs, was also a Buckeye, reinforcing his deep ties to the program.

So, is Mason Maggs returning in 2025? He’s eligible, and there’s no sign he’s leaving.

